Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Voting underway in Virginia: A look at Tazewell’s ballot

2023 election
2023 election(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -Voting is underway in Tazewell County for several local elections. To keep up with election results as numbers come in, CLICK HERE.

Here’s a look at the contested races on the ballot today:

Virginia 5th District Senate seat:

  • Travis Hackworth - R
  • Robert Beckman - D

Virginia House of Delegates 43 District seat:

  • James “Will” Morefield - R
  • David “Tiger Dave” Ratliff - I

Circuit Court Clerk:

  • Charity Hurst - R
  • Susie Vance - I

Tazewell Board of Supervisors (Three seats open):

  • Charlie Stacy -D
  • Chuck Presley - R
  • Maggie Asbury - D
  • Kyle Cruey - R
  • Shanna Plaster - R

Soil and Water Conservation Director (Nonpartisan):

  • Harry Phipps
  • Rodney Brown
  • David Simmons
  • Malcolm Rhudy
  • Jack Asbury

Uncontested races on the ballot include:

Commonwealth’s Attorney:

  • J. Chris Plaster

Tazewell County Sheriff:

  • Brian Hieatt

Commissioner of Revenue:

  • David R. Anderson

Treasurer:

  • David Larimer

School Board (Three seats/Nonpartisan):

  • Erik Robinson
  • David Woodard
  • Donna Whittington

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clark mugshot.
Roanoke man arrested after three cars stolen in Pulaski County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Roanoke restaurant fire.
Roanoke restaurant fire causes $250,000 in damages
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
17-year-old killed in Appomattox crash hours before birthday
Increasing sunshine today with a gusty west wind.
Abnormally warm temperatures could flirt with record highs

Latest News

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record
Full Forecast: High fire danger risk; rain later this week
Walmart said all stores nationwide will have sensory-friendly hours every day between 8 a.m. to...
Walmart to expand sensory-friendly hours nationwide
070319_Virginia Flag_WWBT
Youngkin declares state of emergency to enable assistance for wildfires in two counties
Poke-E-Joe's BBQ Logo.
Pok-E-Joe’s BBQ closing Lynchburg location