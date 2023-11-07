Birthdays
WDBJ7 speaks with the VA Department of Forestry on recent wildfires

By Amir Massenburg
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As fires continue to spark in our region, counties are proposing burn bans in response to the dry weather conditions.

The state has a permanent burn law for the spring. It prohibits burning anything outdoors before 4 p.m., but it doesn’t say anything about burning in the fall. County officials have been taking matters into their own hands.

An abnormally dry fall has been leading to more than a dozen wildfires around our hometowns.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, on a severity index from 0 to 800, with 0 being complete saturation, and 800 being desert like conditions, we’re close to the 600 mark. Virginia’s weather typically remains around 400 during regular conditions, this case is severe.

Brad Carico, the regional forester for western region of the Virginia Department of Forestry, says people shouldn’t burn outdoors at all, even if a ban hasn’t been put in place.

“We hadn’t had any measurable rainfall in quite some time. And it’s just creating really hazardous conditions. And here again, I would encourage people not to burn outdoors, if at all possible,” said Carico.

The Virginia Department of Forestry has responded to about 30 wildfires within just the past week, the largest being 835 acres in Buchanan county. The second largest fire is in Pulaski county.

“Luckily, our crews in cooperation with local fire departments and other agencies have been able to contain most of these fires relatively quickly. Due to the dry conditions that we’re experiencing, we are having a more difficult time containing these fires than we normally would,” Carico told WDBJ7.

Fires usually die down when the sun goes down, this season not so much.

“The fire activity and fire behavior even at night has been pretty, fairly intense this because our humidities have been low here as of late, the fuel conditions are really dry,” explained Carico.

As of Monday of this week, there have been more than 3 fires in our areas, in less than 24 hours.

“Here again, I would encourage people not to burn, do not have outdoor fires, if at all possible,” said Carico.

Several areas have issued a burn ban in our region, you can check to see if your area has a burn ban here.

