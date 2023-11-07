Youngkin declares state of emergency to enable assistance for wildfires in two counties
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to enable assistance for wildfires in two counties in southwest Virginia, according to the governor’s team.
Two fires, one in Madison County and another in Patrick County broke containment lines over the weekend.
Several counties have burn bans in place due to recent dry weather and drought conditions.
The full state of emergency declaration can be found below:
State of Emergency Declaration by Justin Daniel Geary on Scribd
