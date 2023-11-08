Celebrate National Pepper Month with fun recipes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From a refreshingly crisp bell pepper to a hot habanero, peppers add a little pizzazz to many dishes.

Biscuits and Bubbly food blogger Becky Ellis joined Here @ Home to share fun facts about the produce in honor of National Pepper Month.

She also brought along tasty recipes for a Chili Pepper Margarita Mocktail and other pepper-inspired dishes like jalapeño poppers. Plus, Ellis highlighted local products that use peppers in their creations.

You can follow Becky Ellis and her culinary tips on her blog and social media.

