Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Celebrate National Pepper Month with fun recipes

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From a refreshingly crisp bell pepper to a hot habanero, peppers add a little pizzazz to many dishes.

Biscuits and Bubbly food blogger Becky Ellis joined Here @ Home to share fun facts about the produce in honor of National Pepper Month.

She also brought along tasty recipes for a Chili Pepper Margarita Mocktail and other pepper-inspired dishes like jalapeño poppers. Plus, Ellis highlighted local products that use peppers in their creations.

You can follow Becky Ellis and her culinary tips on her blog and social media.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Ballots still being counted in 2023 Virginia general election
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Two found dead in vehicle identified as high school students
Rain showers head our way later this week.
Record highs possible with some late week rain
Roanoke restaurant fire.
Roanoke restaurant fire causes $250,000 in damages

Latest News

Hometown Stories Podcast Has the 411 on 611
Hometown Stories Podcast Has the 411 on 611
Shop Local Showcase: Finding Gifts at chocolatepaper
Shop Local Showcase: Finding Gifts at chocolatepaper
Podcast Episode Examines 611 Locomotive’s Past, Present and Future
Podcast Episode Examines 611 Locomotive’s Past, Present and Future
Full Forecast: Dry & Gusty Winds for Thursday