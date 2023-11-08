Community supports firefighters as they battle growing flames

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The wildfire in Patrick County is spreading at a very fast pace. While firefighters continue to battle the flames, the community is supporting them.

First responders say they are not used to fighting fires of this magnitude. The wildfire now spans around 850 acres and has crossed into Floyd County. Crews are fighting the flames, trying to keep people safe.

In just two days the Tuggles Gap wildfire grew from 100 acres to 850 acres.

“Our fire acreage is going up because they are burning hotter, faster and they’re definitely more hard to control right now,” said Virginia Department of Forestry Fire Program Manager Russell Proctor.

The flames are near many homes, but officials say no evacuations have been made and no injuries have been reported. WDBJ7 spoke with residents off camera who say they have their bags packed and are ready to go in case they must evacuate.

Proctor says they are prioritizing first safety, then the protection of homes, and lastly natural resources.

“We always want to make sure our people are safe and go home,” explained Proctor. “And we don’t want anybody in the public affected if at all possible.”

Wednesday the fire was 35 percent contained thanks to the hard work of the front-line workers.

“It is wearing folks out,” added Proctor. “It’s a really tough piece of ground. And it’s hard work. The toll is getting up to us... long hours that many days. it’s really starting to wear on folks.”

Community members say they are worried about which direction the fire will go next.

“We do care about what happens to our neighbor because it affects us too,” said Tim Telling. “So, everybody in these two counties, especially these two counties, are pretty connected to each other.”

People continue to show their gratitude to firefighters by donating food, drinks, and supplies at the Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn.

“Huge support that we’re getting for the fires, all kinds of organizations, and businesses are donating money, and food and time and all kinds of stuff... it’s really a little overwhelming,” added Telling.

“Seeing folks here consistently, all day long, stopping by to say thank you, bringing us supplies, water, snacks... It’s just been something else,” said Proctor. “The community has done a great job.”

A county-wide burn ban is still in effect and will remain in effect until further notice.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency November 6, specifically addressing the Tuggles Gap fire and others in the state.

For concerns about home safety, the public is asked to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch non-emergency number at 276-694-3161.

