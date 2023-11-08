Birthdays
“Critically Missing Adult Alert” issued for Virginia woman

Audrey Anderson-missing from Augusta County
Audrey Anderson-missing from Augusta County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert as part of the search for an Augusta County woman.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Audrey Lajuene Anderson, 58. She is Black, 5′ 3″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to investigators. She was last reported seen November 4, 2023 at 6 a.m. at Hidden Treasures Home at 201 Dodge Street in Augusta County. Deputies say they don’t know what she was wearing, except that she “does always wear a tan head scarf as pictured.” She was last reported seen on foot.

The sheriff’s office says her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

