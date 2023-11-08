Danville Public Schools launches Take Off! with DPS as part of Governor Younkin’s All In initiative

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public Schools is going all in on a new tutoring initiative that will help students’ grades take off.

This comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s All In tutoring initiative – a $418 million investment to address student learning loss.

Take Off! with DPS is Danville Public Schools’ own version of the initiative which includes a four-prong approach to help students excel.

“These opportunities help them reach their own goals and have access to the skills that they need and deserve,” said Olivia Mccraw, Director of Assessment and State Reporting. “We did this from a student-centered approach to best meet everyone wherever their needs may be.”

Targeted Tutoring is the first phase of the plan which started last month and involves in school and after school tutoring opportunities for students in reading, math and science.

It is followed by M.A.R.S. Academy and MAMBA Mentality which focus on identifying students who are at risk and providing them with personalized learning support.

“It gives an extra opportunity to work in smaller groups with students to address very specific needs that they may have missed during regular instruction for various reasons. This gives us an opportunity to address those things,” added Mccraw.

The fourth part is the Meaningful Engagement Saturdays Program. The goal for the weekend tutoring sessions is to help make up for lost time and curb absenteeism.

Mccraw says that last year, 81% of students who were chronically absent failed their math and reading SOLs.

“If kids are in school, they’re much more likely to pass their SOL. So, we really want kids in school. We want to give them every opportunity to learn, because we can’t teach an empty seat, like our superintendent likes to say, but we can teach them if they are here,” said Mccraw.

The next stage of the plan is the Meaningful Engagement Saturday program which will take off in January. They will provide free food and transportation for students.

