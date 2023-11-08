Dems hold Senate majority in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats have held their majority in the state Senate, but control of the House of Delegates remains unsettled. Vote counting in key House races is still underway.

The Democrats’ victory in the upper chamber ends the prospect of a Republican trifecta that would have allowed Gov. Glenn Youngkin to swiftly move on conservative policy priorities that Senate Democrats have been able to stymie in his first two years in office. The chamber has been under Democratic control since 2020.

Every General Assembly seat was on the ballot in this year’s hard-fought election cycle.

Democrats centered their message to voters on protecting abortion rights.

