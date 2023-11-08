Explore Roanoke’s fascination with the Queen of Steam

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest Hometown Stories Podcast dives into the iconic Norfolk and Western Class J Number 611 steam locomotive.

The Queen of Steam has a worldwide fan base, but is particularly loved at home in Roanoke, where it has returned after several weeks of excursions in the Shenandoah Valley.

Leanna Scachetti recently explored the 611′s past, her celebrity status and her future, and joined Here @ Home to explain more about what you can expect in the latest podcast.

You can stream the podcast here or anywhere you download your podcasts.

