Galax mobile home destroyed by fire; VA Fire Marshall’s Office investigating

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating a Tuesday fire that burned down a mobile home and a quarter of an acre of land on Coleman Ridge Rd.

The Galax Fire Department was dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a home engulfed in flames, threatening to spread to two other buildings.

According to firefighters, the fire was extinguished after two hours and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

