Historic changes ahead for Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When lawmakers return to the familiar surroundings of Jefferson’s Capitol in January, they will open a brand new chapter of Virginia’s political history in the wake of Tuesday’s election.

That will include narrow Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and the State Senate, but also a large number of new faces, and some old hands taking on new roles.

Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.) is moving to the State Senate.

“You’re looking at between 35 and 40 percent turnover in both chambers in one election; that is an unprecedented occurrence,” he told WDBJ7 in an interview.

It now appears that Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) will be the only Democrat west of Charlottesville.

“We certainly have a lot of institutional knowledge that has left the General Assembly, so that some of us who have been there for a few years will be working hard with our new teammates to try to get people caught up and make sure we are doing the best that we can specifically for our region,” Rasoul said Wednesday afternoon.

Fresh blood could bring movement on legislation that has stalled in previous sessions. Some observers fear a new generation of elected leaders could stoke the partisan divide.

But WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton said the changes will bring more voices into the political debate.

“40 percent of the senators will be brand new, never served before, 33 percent of the House,” Denton said. “It’s certainly going to be a younger legislative body. It’s certainly going to have more women in there, and also more Blacks serving almost to the historic level in the Senate. And so it’s going to be a very different legislature.”

We’ve had divided government for the last two years, and lawmakers were able to find common ground on mental health funding, education and tax relief, for example.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they are optimistic they will still be able to come together on key issues.

