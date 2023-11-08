Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Historic changes ahead for Virginia General Assembly

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When lawmakers return to the familiar surroundings of Jefferson’s Capitol in January, they will open a brand new chapter of Virginia’s political history in the wake of Tuesday’s election.

That will include narrow Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and the State Senate, but also a large number of new faces, and some old hands taking on new roles.

Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.) is moving to the State Senate.

“You’re looking at between 35 and 40 percent turnover in both chambers in one election; that is an unprecedented occurrence,” he told WDBJ7 in an interview.

It now appears that Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) will be the only Democrat west of Charlottesville.

“We certainly have a lot of institutional knowledge that has left the General Assembly, so that some of us who have been there for a few years will be working hard with our new teammates to try to get people caught up and make sure we are doing the best that we can specifically for our region,” Rasoul said Wednesday afternoon.

Fresh blood could bring movement on legislation that has stalled in previous sessions. Some observers fear a new generation of elected leaders could stoke the partisan divide.

But WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton said the changes will bring more voices into the political debate.

“40 percent of the senators will be brand new, never served before, 33 percent of the House,” Denton said. “It’s certainly going to be a younger legislative body. It’s certainly going to have more women in there, and also more Blacks serving almost to the historic level in the Senate. And so it’s going to be a very different legislature.”

We’ve had divided government for the last two years, and lawmakers were able to find common ground on mental health funding, education and tax relief, for example.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they are optimistic they will still be able to come together on key issues.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Ballots still being counted in 2023 Virginia general election
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Rain showers head our way later this week.
Record highs possible with some late week rain
Roanoke restaurant fire.
Roanoke restaurant fire causes $250,000 in damages

Latest News

Changes Ahead for General Assembly
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the 2023 election results on Wednesday, saying he’s...
‘A little disappointed’: Youngkin addresses election results
Sheriff Wayne Davis
Incumbent Wayne Davis wins Henry County Sheriff’s race
The stage is set, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami....
Third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy, but also on who could beat Donald Trump