Hometown Jobs: Radiation Oncology Program at Virginia Western Community College

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A cancer diagnosis can be scary, devastating and heartbreaking. But it’s the people who help treat the disease who can make all the difference.

“It’s kind of personal to me. I’ve had family members who have had cancer who have passed away from cancer and I just liked the concept of being able to help a patient through their entire journey,” said Mikayla Moreno, a senior at Virginia Western Community College.

“Radiation oncology is a medical specialty that uses high energy x-rays to treat cancer. People often confuse radiation oncology with radiography, but radiation therapists treat cancer and radiographers take x-rays to diagnose cancer. The radiation oncology program is the only radiation program in the Virginia Community College System,” said Tillie Conner, Program Director for the Radiation Oncology Program.

Students use state-of-the-art technology in the classroom.

“The VERT system creates a virtual life-size 3D setting for students to enhance their understanding of complex skills, and to prepare them for the actual clinical environment and our program is one of 50 colleges in the United States to have this technology,” said Conner.

“From how to greet a patient, the setup process, what their journey would look like from how many treatments they’d get, what kind of skin reactions they might have, to, all the way up to getting to see them graduate from their treatment,” said Moreno.

The Program Director at Virginia Western Community College said the program is five semesters and has a 99% job placement rate. She said students who graduate can make around $85,000.

“Radiation oncology is a career that is in great demand and has a positive outlook for growth and job opportunities. Unfortunately, cancer is never going away, and this medical specialty is always going to be needed to treat cancer, along with surgery and chemotherapy,” said Conner.

Students can stay local and help patients in our hometowns, like at Carilion and Blue Ridge Cancer Care in Roanoke.

“Most people think that just since we’re treating cancer, the day is very hard and sad, but honestly, it’s a bunch of fun just getting to be with your patients, getting to know them, going into therapy; it’s important to have good communication skills, good problem-solving skills. You may be under high-stress situations, but it’s important to do it with a smile on your face for your patients,” said Amber Price, a radiation therapist.

Price is a Virginia Western graduate who now works in Roanoke.

“Each patient is in a fifteen-minute time slot and we treat about seventy to eighty patients a day on our two machines,” said Price.

She said the program at Virginia Western prepared her well for her current role and said it’s more than just a job.

“Our patients that we meet aren’t just a fifteen minute time slot. We get to build relationships and get to know them and it’s just a joy getting to see them every day,” said Price.

