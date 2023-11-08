Birthdays
Incumbent Wayne Davis wins Henry County Sheriff’s race

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wayne Davis has been declared the winner of the 2023 Henry County Sheriff’s race.

Davis took over as sheriff on July 1 after Lane Perry retired.

Davis has 23 years of experience with the Sheriff’s Office. He ran against candidate Del Mills, who has 25 years of service in the Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday night, he hosted a watch party where around 300 people attended to show their support.

Davis says he will continue focus on the removal of drug dealers, embrace modern policing and look at procedures that could better the community.

“I feel relieved,” said Davis. “It’s been a long campaign, about eight months worth. So, I’m really looking forward to just focusing on the job and serving the citizens of this community. The security of Henry County will always be first, along with the removal of drug dealers. After this is behind us, we can focus exclusively on that and get to work for this community.”

Davis says he plans to run again in 2027 after his four-year term is up.

