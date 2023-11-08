Lynchburg man wanted for assaulting police officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man is wanted on multiple charges, including three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

46-year-old Sherman Morris fled from officers early Wednesday morning. Police say at 3:27 a.m. they identified Morris as a passenger in a red Nissan Xterra parked at the 7/11 on Fort Avenue.

Lynchburg Police attempted to arrest Morris, but they say he escaped and drove away in the Xterra after hitting a parked car and an LPD police vehicle. Police say Morris drove north toward downtown on Fort Avenue.

Morris was originally wanted for contempt of court/failure to appear, possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon, trespassing, and petit larceny.

After Wednesday’s incident, Morris was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, felony property damage, felony elude police, obstruction of justice, and driving while revoked.

Lynchburg Police are searching for Morris and the red Xterra he was driving. Anyone who sees Morris or a vehicle fitting the description is asked to call 911 and not approach. Tips can be anonymously reported through Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

