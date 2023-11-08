Birthdays
New Hometown Stories podcast episode examines 611 locomotive’s past, present and future

The Norfolk and Western Class J No. 611 steam locomotive readies for an excursion run out of...
The Norfolk and Western Class J No. 611 steam locomotive readies for an excursion run out of Goshen, Virginia in September 2023.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday the Norfolk and Western Class J Number 611 made its way from Goshen back home to Roanoke after several weekends of excursions.

This locomotive has retained celebrity status for decades and has amassed fans in the rail enthusiast community worldwide.

Now as the last remaining of its kind, fans flock to see the Spirit of Roanoke run. In a brand-new episode of Hometown Stories, Leanna Scachetti is exploring the 611′s past, examining how she gained celebrity status and will look ahead to its future.

Whether you’re a longtime fan - or new to the world of locomotives - you’re welcome to join her on the ride.

