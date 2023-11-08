Birthdays
November is Pet Cancer Awareness Month

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing from 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA about National Pet Cancer Awareness Month and National Pet Diabetes Awareness Month, and tips to keep your pet healthy.

Watch the video for the interview.

