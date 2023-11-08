Birthdays
Patrick County fire 35 percent contained after burning 850 acres

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A wildfire spanning about 850 acres in Patrick County is about 35 percent contained, according to Patrick County Emergency Management, as of noon Wednesday.

The fire is burning in the Ravens Den, Tuggles Gap and Blue Ridge Parkway area of Woolwine.

County officials ask the public to avoid the area and be vigilant of increased emergency vehicle traffic.

Patrick, Henry, Floyd, Surry and Carroll counties, along with the Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Department of Emergency Management, are assisting in the firefight, according to Patrick County.

A county-wide burn ban is still in effect and will remain in effect until further notice.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency November 6, specifically addressing the Tuggles Gap fire and others in the state.

For concerns about home safety, the public is asked to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch non-emergency number at 276-694-3161.

In a statement, emergency officials say, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nick Bieneck, Owner of Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn, for his support in providing a command center, accommodations for firefighters, and nourishment. We also appreciate the overwhelming support from residents and business owners in Patrick, Floyd, and Henry counties who have generously contributed food, beverages, and personal hygiene items.”

