Republican Chris Head declares victory for Senate District 3

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Chris Head is hoping to move from the House of Delegates to the state Senate -- with an expected win over Democrat Jade Harris. Although not all votes are counted yet, Head has a high lead ahead of Harris.

The new Senate District 3 covers a lot of territory, from Craig County all the way to Waynesboro.

Republicans declared an early victory around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Chris Head took the stage early in the night to celebrate the win. He said he was humbled and thanked his family and supporters.

“The Roanoke Valley has afforded me the great honor of representing them for the last 12 years. And now that’s just being extended up all the way up through the Valley into the Shenandoah Valley, all the way up to Stanton and Waynesboro and Augusta County and the new parts of the district and Rockbridge and Craig and Allegheny,” said Head. “It’s I just it’s overwhelming, and I’m just so very, very thankful.”

Head, who has served years on the House of Delegates, says he is committed to his conservative values.

WDBJ7 asked him what was on his agenda as he is headed to Richmond. Here’s what he had to say:

“Continuing to stand up for the needs of small business, to continue to stand up for the needs of parents and being able to give educational choice,” explained Head. “We’ve got to take care of (I-81) 81. I probably heard about that more than anything else this session, this election cycle, because that’s really become a really pressing need and we’ve got to... have some serious discussions about how we’re gonna get that taken care of.”

Head’s opponent was Democrat Jade Harris, who ran on a progressive platform. Harris is pro-choice, for gun safety and LGBTQ+ protections. Harris is from Rockbridge County and has served on local government. WDBJ7 reached out to Harris for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.