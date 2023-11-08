Birthdays
Republican Chris Obenshain declares victory in House of Delegates District 41 race

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Republicans declared victory on election night with Chris Obenshain leading the House of Delegates District 41 race by 4% with majority of the precincts counted.

It was a competitive race between Obenshain and Democrat Lily Franklin for the House of Delegates seat in District 41, which includes parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

Republicans and Democrats closely watched the results as they were coming in on Tuesday at their respective watch parties in Blacksburg.

Obenshain led with strong numbers in the beginning, but the race was close throughout the night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Obenshain delivered a victory speech at the Montgomery County Republican watch party. He told WDBJ7 the 2021 redistricting and voter turnout made it a tight race with Franklin.

“Both campaigns worked very hard, it was an incredibly competitive race in an incredibly competitive district,” Obenshain said. “I’m incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to represent this district.”

Democrat Lily Franklin was not available for an interview on election night, but her campaign manager did send WDBJ7 a statement after Obenshain delivered his victory speech.

“We’re withholding any statements about the outcome of this race until all the ballots are counted,” Eleanor Roy said. “Unofficial results show that there are more than 2,000 provisional, uncured mail ballots and unreturned mail ballots in the two counties that HD-41 covers.”

