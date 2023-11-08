Birthdays
Tuggle's Gap Roadside Inn steps in to support first responders, as they continue to fight Patrick Co. fire

A fire in Patrick County is 10% contained as of now. First responders are working endlessly to put it out.
A fire in Patrick County is 10% contained as of now. First responders are working endlessly to put it out.(WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A fire in Patrick County is 10% contained as of now. First responders are working endlessly to put it out.

Some of them are camped out at Tuggles Gap Roadside Inn. The motel is supporting by providing food,  water, and shelter for them.

“Looks like its going to be a long fight, hoping for the rain at the end of the week, and just taking it minute by minute,” said Nick Bieneck, the owner and endkeeper of Tuggles Gap Roadside Inn.

As of now, There haven’t been any evacuation orders set in place and everyone is still encouraged to not burn anything outdoors during this dry time.

