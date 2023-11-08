Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus; police investigating

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a car on Tuesday at 4:42 p.m.

Police say they received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the University City Blvd. parking lot where they then discovered the deceased individuals.

The parking lot is located across from the Virginia Tech campus.

According to police, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.