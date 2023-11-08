Birthdays
Virginia Tech expert speaks on redistricting impact for 2023 election

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Voters across Virginia are in new districts this year, casting their ballots for the House of Delegates and the State Senate.

Virginia Tech’s assistant professor of political science, Nick Goedert, believes the redistricting has led to more competitive and fair election outcomes.

The entire Commonwealth was redistricted in 2021, so the new boundary lines have led to some competitive races in Virginia. The House of Delegates race in District 41 is one of those competitive races, because of the inclusion of Virginia Tech student voters and because there is no incumbent in the race.

Democrat Lily Franklin and Republican Chris Obenshain battled for that seat.

Goedert explained that overall, redistricting has led to some tight races across the state.

”It could really go either way, because a one- or two-seat margin could flip majority control in either body,” Goedert said.

Goedert also explained redistricting can be a challenge for candidates preparing to represent new voters and communities, including the newly redistricted District 41.

”It’s composed of fragments of three older districts, three of the former districts, and so you don’t have an incumbent running and that does create competition and potential for both parties to win,” Goedert said.

Goedert also told WDBJ7 redistricting can lead to more turnover in the state legislative seats during the election.

