Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia Tech student predicts election outcomes with over 95% accuracy

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Virginia Tech has spent the last year working on forecasting and predicting the results of the 2023 election.

While forecasting started out as a hobby in 2017, it has now turned into a career.

Chaz Nuttycombe is a senior majoring in political science at Virginia Tech. His predictions in the last few years have been 95% to 97% accurate.

He sat down with WDBJ7 ahead of the 2023 Virginia Election results to share his forecasting.

”The State Senate, I think, should go to the Democrats, unless Republicans overperform and they pull off some upsets, and some pretty big upsets,” Nuttycombe said. “The House of Delegates is pretty close, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Republicans won it, but we have Democrats in a slight favorite in the forecast.”

The Associated Press reported the Democrats have won control of both the Senate and the House.

Nuttycombe uses campaign finances, state legislative election data and candidate information to forecast legislative results. He explained he enjoys making his hobby into a career.

”I like creating something and bringing people together to create something really cool,” Nuttycombe said. “The fact that I get to do something like that, a passion of mine, is really exciting and it’s really fun.”

Nuttycombe says the website brings in revenue from donors and subscribers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia graphic
Ballots still being counted in 2023 Virginia general election
Roanoke restaurant fire.
Roanoke restaurant fire causes $250,000 in damages
Record highs are possible for Wednesday.
Abnormally warm temperatures could flirt with record highs
Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

A Virginia Tech professor believes the redistricting has led to more competitive elections
Virginia Tech expert speaks on redistricting impact for 2023 election
The Senate District 4 election pits Republican David Suetterlein against Democrat Trish...
Suetterlein wins reelection to Virginia Senate
Head gave his victory speech Tuesday night at the Republican watch party in Roanoke County.
Republican Chris Head declares victory for Senate District 3
Your Vote Virginia: Dr. Bob Analysis
Your Vote Virginia: Dr. Bob Analysis