WDBJ7′s Political Analyst breaks down election result consequences

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Political Analyst Dr. Bob Denton pointed out Tuesday night, victory looks different depending on the scope of your examination.

While Republicans fared well in our hometowns, as Election Night waned it seemed Democrats were likely to claim victory in the General Assembly.

And Dr. Bob Denton believes it was on the issue of abortion those wins were gained.

“I think that the Democrats really said, ‘let me tell you why you should vote for me.’ And that had to do primarily in terms of abortion,” he said. “We know that 50 percent of the ads dealt with abortion. Republicans didn’t have anything like that. I was not the same in terms of - mixing in economy, or parental rights, or whatever. The Democrats really got out their base.”

It’s a different story regionally however, with Republicans appearing to fare well in Roanoke County and throughout Southwest Virginia including in the Senate District 4 and House District 41 races.

“I guess what surprised me that was key and critical was the lack of the turnout in vote in terms of Roanoke City,” he said. “[Trish] White-Boyd won Roanoke City with just 51 percent of the vote. And that was very surprising to me.”

Another interesting note to come out of the night was a reminder of just how regionally varied Virginia’s politics can be.

“There will be no Democratic senator west of the Blue Ridge going to the legislature,” said Dr. Denton

Denton said Virginia continues to serve as a bellwether state -with outside eyes and dollars coming from the outside IN to the Commonwealth.

He expects record breaking campaign finance totals, possibly near $200 million, which would shatter the $125 million record set back in 2017.

