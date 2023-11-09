3 people hospitalized, cat rescued after Roanoke house fire
Three people were hospitalized after a house fire in southwest Roanoke.
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Fire crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to the home in 1500 block of Maiden Ln. SW.
Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.
Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.
A cat was also rescued from the home.
The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.
The fire was deemed accidental, officials said.
