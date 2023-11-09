3 people hospitalized, cat rescued after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were hospitalized after a house fire in southwest Roanoke.

Fire crews were called around 1:30 p.m. to the home in 1500 block of Maiden Ln. SW.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.

Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.

A cat was also rescued from the home.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.

The fire was deemed accidental, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.