Community members gathered Wednesday night for what was Chief Scott Booth’s first community forum

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department held another community forum tonight. This is the first forum since Chief Booth’s arrival. He says, everything he plans to implement is a going to need a team effort.

People of the community let their voices be heard and received responses from city leaders and Chief Booth. A main concern Booth plans to address is how gun violence is handled in our communities.

“To me, when there’s a loss of life in the community, whenever someone shot in our community, because really, there’s only a minor difference between a murder, homicide, and just a shooting, right, literally can just be shot placement is we need to make sure we have that’s game day for us. So I need resources rolling on that,”, said Booth.

Booth has been busy since starting the job last week. WDBJ7 covered a shooting on November 1st where a man was found in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

“So yes, it was literally the day after the day after I was sworn in. And I look at it like this, you know, any incident any loss of life in our community is a tragedy. And I would love to never have those again, but just Scott Booth coming into the community is not a not a magic fix all for that, you know, this is a team effort, effort between the police department in the community, and we’re gonna work together to not only solve that incident, but all incidents of gun violence,” explained Booth.

He’s starting to set expectations in place on how the department should tackle the concerns of the star city. Yesterday, they had an all day leadership summit where he shared those expectations for the operations of the police department and how they will be responding to gun violence incidents in particular.

“When it comes to gun violence incidents, whether it’s homicide or a non fatal shooting, we’re going to kind of increase our resources that are LS allocated to those scenes, that’s very important to me, because I realized that early on, in an incident, that that is very determinative of how we gather information, what information we gather, I want to make sure we have all the investigative and patrol resources that we need early on,” Booth told WDBJ7.

The next forum will be held at the first church of Nazarene on November 29th at 6pm. Members of the community can come, write down their concerns or questions they may have and get those answers immediately.

