Concert to support Straight Street Ministry is Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Thanksgiving Concert of Love will be held Sunday, November 12 at 4 p.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, at 6011 Merriman Road in the Cave Spring area.

All proceeds will go to support Straight Street Ministry. (Click here for more about the ministry.)

Stan Kingma, Keith Farmer and Steve Henderson stopped by 7@four to talk up the concert and what it’s for, with help from community choir Roanoke Voices.

Watch the video to see the segment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.