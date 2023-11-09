Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

EARLY YEARS: Healing Centered Community NE & NW Youth Conference happening in Roanoke November 18

Youth, families, community members, church leaders and others are welcome to attend
Event will help build resiliency in area youth (Source: WALB)
Event will help build resiliency in area youth (Source: WALB)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You’ll want to mark your calendar for an important event for families in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Prevention Alliance and Resiliency Collective in partnership with Roanoke Public Libraries, the United Way of Roanoke Valley, Hill Street Baptist Church, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are co-sponsoring the Healing Centered Community NW & NE Youth Conference.

Local leaders say it came about when Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Prevention & Wellness Services and the Roanoke Prevention Alliance received a Behavioral Health Equity Grant from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Office of Behavioral Health Wellness.

On Saturday, November 18 from 10 to 11:00 AM. in the Melrose Library Community Room, two NW community leaders will present the “Be a Resilience Champion YOUTH” training. This training will help participants understand factors of resiliency that can help youth and families thrive.

And from11:00 AM. to 12:00 PM, there will have a panel discussion with community members of all ages. This will be a time to come together as like-minded individuals to learn additional tools to support our youth, neighbors, friends, and identify next steps for building resilience and equity in the City of Roanoke.

Everyone is welcome: youth, families, community members, church leaders, and key stakeholders. Lunch will be provided.

You’re encouraged to RSVP at roanokeprevention@gmail.com or call 540-982-1427 x5121.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus
We increase our chances of light rain Friday.
Record warmth today with light showers tomorrow
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Ballots still being counted in 2023 Virginia general election
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

We could see some wind gusts in the 20-30mph range this afternoon.
Thursday November 9, Morning FastCast
The Roanoke Police Department held another community forum tonight. This is the first forum...
Community members gathered Wednesday night for what was Chief Scott Booth’s first community forum
US Postal Service holding hiring event Thursday
USPS Holding Hiring Event
USPS Holding Hiring Event