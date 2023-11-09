EARLY YEARS: Healing Centered Community NE & NW Youth Conference happening in Roanoke November 18

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You’ll want to mark your calendar for an important event for families in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Prevention Alliance and Resiliency Collective in partnership with Roanoke Public Libraries, the United Way of Roanoke Valley, Hill Street Baptist Church, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are co-sponsoring the Healing Centered Community NW & NE Youth Conference.

Local leaders say it came about when Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Prevention & Wellness Services and the Roanoke Prevention Alliance received a Behavioral Health Equity Grant from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Office of Behavioral Health Wellness.

On Saturday, November 18 from 10 to 11:00 AM. in the Melrose Library Community Room, two NW community leaders will present the “Be a Resilience Champion YOUTH” training. This training will help participants understand factors of resiliency that can help youth and families thrive.

And from11:00 AM. to 12:00 PM, there will have a panel discussion with community members of all ages. This will be a time to come together as like-minded individuals to learn additional tools to support our youth, neighbors, friends, and identify next steps for building resilience and equity in the City of Roanoke.

Everyone is welcome: youth, families, community members, church leaders, and key stakeholders. Lunch will be provided.

You’re encouraged to RSVP at roanokeprevention@gmail.com or call 540-982-1427 x5121.

