God’s Pit Crew builds truck maintenance shop to cut down disaster response time

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is building a new facility to house its expanding fleet of vehicles.

This year, God’s Pit Crew has sent supplies to over 10,000 people experiencing natural disaster, and built 11 homes. They are now constructing a truck maintenance and fleet shop to house their 80 vehicles and pieces of equipment they use to deliver resources at a moment’s notice.

“Having our equipment ready, always tip-top shape and ready to deploy, means the absolute world for communities who have been devastated by natural disaster,” said Branon Knuckles, God’s Pit Crew Chief Operating Officer. “This will allow us to be on the ground quicker, more effectively, and more efficiently to where we can continue to make a greater impact.”

The 8,000-square-foot shop will protect the vehicles and volunteers from the elements. It will also have offices for the maintenance staff.

“We’re going to be able to avoid the hot summers and the cold winters and be able to give a climate-controlled environment for our incredible team of volunteers to come out and serve. We have people working on trailers on the ground. It’s warm, the asphalt is hard, it gets bright, and it gets difficult out here at times,” added Knuckles.

They also just installed a new roof for their 200,000-square-foot warehouse – something Knuckles says wouldn’t be possible without help from the community.

“Our funding has come from dozens of donors and people who saw the vision of what we needed and have continued to contribute, to where we can actually make this dream come true,” said Knuckles.

They hope for the truck maintenance shop to be complete within the next couple months.

