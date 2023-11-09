Hollins University brings HOPE to students with scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Young women in the Roanoke Valley have an opportunity to jump into their college career without the stress of student loans, thanks to the HOPE Scholarship offered at Hollins University.

The HOPE Scholarship stands for Hope Opportunity for Promise through Education and it covers the cost of tuition for the selected full-time students for four years.

University President Mary Dana Hinton and HOPE Scholar Bailey Burger joined Here @ Home to explain more about how this program makes a difference in students’ lives.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must live in Virginia within 40 miles of campus. They must be high school seniors and they must have been accepted as students into the university.

The application for the scholarship is due Jan. 1, 2024.

