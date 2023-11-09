Hometown Eats: Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’ve told you time and time again how many cultures are represented in Roanoke and specifically on Williamson Road.

Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery is no exception, where you can get a full flavor of the other side of the world in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“We had a goal, then we come with the idea, and that’s why we start the business,” said Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery owner Qudratullah Mohammadi.

For Mohammadi and his wife, the goal started in 2016 after arriving to America from Afghanistan. The idea: create the perfect Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavor profile.

The business: Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery on Williamson Road in Roanoke.

“This is not only for one type of people, this is for a variety of communities and Middle Eastern people from here and neighborhoods all around,” said Mohammadi.

Bethlehem actually opened in 2009, but Mohammadi took over operations last April and knew exactly which direction to start going.

“Roanoke, they don’t have a restaurant like this, Afghani and Mediterranean, we combine it. It’s very unique,” said Mohammadi.

With help from his wife, changes were made to the menu without having to travel very far for inspiration.

“We learned from the culture in the community, from different countries of people coming here to Roanoke, especially in the last year, we’ve seen folks coming from the Middle East and all over. The quality more focused on fresh daily, come from very good companies, local, organic, and natural,” said Mohammadi.

And just because it’s fresh, don’t think there’s not much to choose from. This menu is deep.

“Almost 78 types of meals in here. That’s a lot of meals,” said Mohammadi.

And it’s all made to order. It’s said the Energizer Bunny keeps going and going; well, Mohammadi kept bringing more and more and more food. So much so that we needed the bench for the kabobs.

While the food is the main event at Bethlehem, the grocery store is what will keep you coming back.

“While you’re waiting for your food to be prepared, you can walk around and look in the grocery store and look at a bunch of unique products that you don’t see in any other grocery store,” said regular customer Daniel Rich.

And if you still need convincing to stop by, Mohammadi has something for you to chew on.

“Our door is open to everybody, please come in here and enjoy the meal. That’s my message to the people,” said Mohammadi.

Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery, a hometown eat where you can also shop till you drop! It’s open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 7 days a week and is at 1613 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.

