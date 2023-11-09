Birthdays
LewisGale offers high tech to detect lung cancer

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lung cancer kills more people in the United States than any other cancer and LewisGale Medical Center is using advanced technology to fight those statistics.

Lung Nurse Navigator Katherine Waltz joined Here @ Home to recognize Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

She explained more about the low dose CT screen available to eligible smokers than can help detect lung cancer early. Additionally, the healthcare system is using robotic technology to help further diagnose lung cancer patients.

