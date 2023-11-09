Lynchburg to enforce skill games ban beginning Jan. 1

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Local governments in central and western Virginia are preparing to crack down on skill games. Thursday afternoon, officials in Lynchburg announced plans to enforce the state’s ban beginning January 1.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison was flanked by the city manager, the chief of police and the city attorney as she made the announcement.

“We don’t want to prosecute people. We have plenty to do, sadly. but we will enforce the law,” Harrison told reporters Thursday afternoon. “The General Assembly has made it very clear that they do not want these games operating and I am here to execute the law and will do so if necessary.”

Harrison said they chose January 1 to give businesses enough time to remove the machines. She also noted the deadline will come after a court challenge, which is now scheduled to be heard in late December. Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court overturned an injunction that had allowed the machines to continue operating while the case was pending.

Sen. Bill Stanley represents the businesses that distribute and host the machines. In an interview Thursday morning, he said the state is encouraging a patchwork of enforcement that will vary from one locality to another. And he argued the skill game ban should apply to other entertainment devices, like claw machines, that are also set up in many businesses.

“They’re going after skill games that look like video slot machines but are not. They’re games of skill, not of chance. And it’s basically from these letters I can tell, their theme and mantra is it’s the look that makes you the crook,” Stanley said. “And they’re turning small business owners into crooks overnight and we’re just trying to keep their small businesses alive. And so, I think we’re going to see a lot more litigation.”

We’ve also learned several state lawmakers have sent a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to pause the enforcement efforts and let the General Assembly address the issue early next year.

