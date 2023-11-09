Lynchburg man arrested on multiple charges including child endangerment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested on October 26th on multiple charges, including leaving a firearm accessible to a juvenile, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

23-year-old Shyrez Robey was arrested at an apartment on Timber Court in Lynchburg. Robey was wanted on outstanding warrants for eluding police and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Police say they executed a search warrant of Robey’s home and seized one loaded handgun, approximately four pounds of marijuana, a distributable amount of oxycodone, ecstasy, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police pressed additional charges against Robey as a result of the search warrant that can be found below:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Substance

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance

Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than one pound of Marijuana while in Possession of a Firearm

Child Endangerment

Leaving a Firearm Accessible to a Juvenile

Robey is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

