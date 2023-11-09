Birthdays
Mother: Teen found dead in Blacksburg died two days before 18th birthday

Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg(Heather Waldron)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The mother of one Blacksburg High School student found dead in a vehicle has identified her daughter as Serenity Hawley, 17. The girl’s 18th birthday is November 9.

Hawley was found dead in a parking garage November 7 with another teen, also a BHS student.

Police have not released the names or causes of death of the teens, but they say both were found with a weapon in the vehicle and that there is no threat to the community. Heather Waldron, the girl’s mother, says the girl was shot in the chest by the boy in the vehicle with her. Waldron told WDBJ7, “Just be vigilant with the people around your children. Don’t ever think that this couldn’t happen to your child and it’s only something that you see on TV.”

She says the girl was a “wonderful child who was so sweet, loving and very trusting.”

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

