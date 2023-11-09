Birthdays
Police continue hunt for shooter after cat is hurt on Halloween

Christiansburg VA Police Department
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Police are still looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting that injured a cat, leading to its death.

Shortly after 6 p.m. October 31, 2023, an indoor/outdoor cat returned to its owner with visible injuries, according to police. A veterinarian confirmed the cat had been shot, and put the animal to sleep as the result of the injuries.

Police say they believe the cat was shot on or near Overland Drive. Anyone with information, or who heard gunfire in the area, is asked to call 540-382-3131 x5316.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

