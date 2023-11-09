Smith Mountain Arts Council adds programming

Moneta, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) brings together the arts and the communities surrounding Smith Mountain Lake. It fosters participation in, and enjoyment of, the visual, performing, and literary arts. It is committed to educational outreach.

Dianna Weiner and Joe Yarbrough join us on Here @ Home to talk about the arts council and why it is looking to expand the offerings of the program.

Comedian/magician Chris Michael will perform Saturday, November 11 at the Westlake YMCA at 6 p.m. Chris plans to stroll through the audience, interacting with the guests, take a quick break and then present a stage show.

No food and beverages may be taken in; however pizza, finger foods (snacks), beer and wine will be available.

