Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Smith Mountain Arts Council adds programming

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moneta, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) brings together the arts and the communities surrounding Smith Mountain Lake. It fosters participation in, and enjoyment of, the visual, performing, and literary arts. It is committed to educational outreach.

Dianna Weiner and Joe Yarbrough join us on Here @ Home to talk about the arts council and why it is looking to expand the offerings of the program.

Comedian/magician Chris Michael will perform Saturday, November 11 at the Westlake YMCA at 6 p.m. Chris plans to stroll through the audience, interacting with the guests, take a quick break and then present a stage show.

No food and beverages may be taken in; however pizza, finger foods (snacks), beer and wine will be available.

For more information visit the website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus
Rain totals will be light with our next weather maker.
Record warmth today; Cooler with showers Friday
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
Mother: Teen found dead in Blacksburg died two days before 18th birthday
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Thanksgiving Concert of Love Helps Straight Street
Concert to support Straight Street Ministry is Sunday
Thanksgiving Concert of Love Helps Straight Street
Thanksgiving Concert of Love Helps Straight Street
God's Pit Crew
God’s Pit Crew builds truck maintenance shop to cut down disaster response time
WWE Supershow Headed to Berglund Center
WWE Supershow headed to Berglund Center
WWE Supershow Headed to Berglund Center
WWE Supershow Headed to Berglund Center