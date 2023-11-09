Birthdays
State Police looking into Wythe County death

(Source: Gray News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man in Wythe County while he was by himself Wednesday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Nov. 8, 2023, police were notified about a dead man found under the Max Meadows Road overpass at Exit 80 off Interstate 81.

Police say at this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to indicate the death was suspicious, and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office indicated the death appeared to be natural.

State police are working to notify the man’s family.

