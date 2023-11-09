Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

US Postal Service holding hiring event Thursday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is holding a hiring event Thursday, November 9.

You can meet recruiters from Boones Mill, Buchanan, Fincastle, Moneta and Blacksburg. This gives job candidates an opportunity to ask questions and submit applications in-person.

Anyone interested is welcome to visit the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center, at 3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Your Vote Virginia graphic
Ballots still being counted in 2023 Virginia general election
Rain showers head our way later this week.
Record highs possible with some late week rain
Roanoke restaurant fire.
Roanoke restaurant fire causes $250,000 in damages

Latest News

USPS Holding Hiring Event
USPS Holding Hiring Event
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the 2023 election results on Wednesday, saying he’s...
‘A little disappointed’: Youngkin addresses election results
Christiansburg VA Police Department
Police continue hunt for shooter after cat is hurt on Halloween
Memorial Placed for Teens Found Shot to Death
Memorial Placed for Teens Found Shot to Death