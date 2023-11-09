US Postal Service holding hiring event Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is holding a hiring event Thursday, November 9.

You can meet recruiters from Boones Mill, Buchanan, Fincastle, Moneta and Blacksburg. This gives job candidates an opportunity to ask questions and submit applications in-person.

Anyone interested is welcome to visit the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center, at 3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.