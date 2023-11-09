Birthdays
Voices of Privacy looks into safe online shopping

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home continues our educational series with two Virginia Tech professors to help you better understand and protect your information while shopping online.

Professors France Belanger and Donna Wertalik join us to talk about some of the biggest issues everyone should be aware of while shopping online, including checking to see if websites are fake. Fake websites will offer Black Friday bargains, free stuff, mega stores and urgent sales.

The two also talked about Virtual Credit Card Numbers and who should use them.

Visit their website to learn more and see other episodes streaming now.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

