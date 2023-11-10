Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Enjoy flatbread treat for Thanksgiving parties

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is almost here, and many of us will be entertaining with friends and family. Laurie Aker from Earth Fare in Christiansburg appeared on 7@four to show how to make a simple appetizer for those gatherings, Charcuterie Flatbread.

Aker also went over the Taste of Thanksgiving event happening at the Earth Fare Christiansburg location Saturday, November 11th from 11 to 4 p.m.

Watch the video for the segment and click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday
17-year-old Serenity Hawley.
Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work
We'll see scattered light rain showers move through the area.
Finally some rain! Unfortunately the showers don’t last long
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg

Latest News

I-81 SB left lane closed; drivers seek alternate routes
Tuggles Gap Fire Update
Tuggles Gap Fire Update
Lynchburg Officer Involved Shooting
Lynchburg Officer Involved Shooting
Earthfare Holiday Recipes
Earthfare Holiday Recipes