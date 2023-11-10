Birthdays
Ferrum Elementary students celebrate veterans in the community

Students at Ferrum Elementary made a sign for veterans as part of their veterans day...
Students at Ferrum Elementary made a sign for veterans as part of their veterans day presentation.(Lindsey Cook)
By Lindsey Cook
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Ferrum Elementary school are celebrating Veterans Day early with a special presentation.

Students have been working with staff since the beginning of the year to prepare for the celebration.

“One of our goals at this school is to have our students in leadership positions. So this was a student-led celebration. Our students were leaders today, and they were so excited to be able to honor our veterans in this special way,” said Valerie Brown, an instructional coach at Ferrum Elementary and one of the heads of the Veterans Day Committee.

During the event, students performed songs, read stories and presented poems to honor those service members in our hometowns.

Guest speaker 1st Sgt. Alton Currie of the United States Marines spoke with students and led a Q&A session. SGT Currie told WDBJ7, “I think that the younger generation getting exposed to veterans is the key for the future of the military and the country as a whole.”

The school says the event teaches the importance of our veterans and the sacrifices they make.

Lisa Angell, a STEM instructor at the school and a veterans day co-chair with Brown, said “I think it’s easy for us to take for granted the comforts that we have. And I think a day like this helps demonstrate to children that those things aren’t free.” She adds, “Those things were paid for by the blood, sweat, and tears of these men and women who served us.”

Each veteran who came to the event was recognized by their name and branch. Students also made personalized thank-you cards that they gave to veterans as they were recognized.

