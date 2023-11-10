Birthdays
A focus on water safety - The Watching Initiative

The Watching Initiative
The Watching Initiative
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We think it only happens in the summer months, but sadly fatal drownings happen year round in places like ponds, lakes, rivers, hotel pools, apartment complex pools - and even in the bathtub.

Dayna Harvey has been teaching foundational, fundamental, and life saving swimming skills to countless children over the years and has created a safety kit for parents in her mission to eradicate drowning through education.

She sits down with Here @ Home to talk about the top 5 things parents and caregivers need to know when it comes to water safety.

She also explains why she created her own educational initiative, that can be downloaded and a kit can be ordered for families to start this important conversation with their kids.

