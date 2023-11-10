Funeral set for teen killed in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The family of Serenity Hawley, one of two teenagers found dead in a parking garage Tuesday, is inviting members of the public to pay their respects.

The funeral service for Serenity will be Monday, November 13 at 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg.

Police found Hawley and a teenage boy, both Blacksburg High School students, dead in a vehicle with a weapon. Police have not revealed the causes of death, but Hawley’s parents told WDBJ7 the boy shot Hawley and then himself.

For more info on the service and how you can pay your respects to the family, click here.

