Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Funeral set for teen killed in Blacksburg

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The family of Serenity Hawley, one of two teenagers found dead in a parking garage Tuesday, is inviting members of the public to pay their respects.

The funeral service for Serenity will be Monday, November 13 at 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg.

Police found Hawley and a teenage boy, both Blacksburg High School students, dead in a vehicle with a weapon. Police have not revealed the causes of death, but Hawley’s parents told WDBJ7 the boy shot Hawley and then himself.

For more info on the service and how you can pay your respects to the family, click here.

“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday
17-year-old Serenity Hawley.
Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work
We'll see scattered light rain showers move through the area.
Finally some rain! Unfortunately the showers don’t last long
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg

Latest News

I-81 SB left lane closed; drivers seek alternate routes
Christiansburg Earth Fare Thanksgiving Ad
Enjoy flatbread treat for Thanksgiving parties
Tuggles Gap Fire Update
Tuggles Gap Fire Update
Lynchburg Officer Involved Shooting
Lynchburg Officer Involved Shooting
Earthfare Holiday Recipes
Earthfare Holiday Recipes