HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Franklin County natives Crawford & Power to bring their traditional country sounds to 5 Points Music Sanctuary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Before Jake Crawford and Ethan Power started making some famous friends, they first met each other in a college classroom.

“We actually met in a public speaking class at Virginia Western in 2014,” says Power.

“I actually failed that class too and now I’m like the lead singer of a band, so..I don’t know how that works,” says Crawford.

Public speaking yielded to performing country songs as the duo, Crawford and Power.

The Franklin County natives have an impressive resume, opening up for the likes of Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson and the Charlie Daniels Band to name a few.

Their road to fame started with a competition at a Roanoke bar.

“There was a Sidewinders competition a while back several years back, when we got serious about playing music full time,” says Crawford.

The pair ended up winning that contest, which earned them a spot to open for the then- relatively unknown singer, Luke Combs.

“We were like, I don’t even know who this guy is and then after we did that, of course he went on to have like 20 number ones in a row,” says Crawford.

Since then, the duo has amassed more than five million streams.

Among their singles, “Letting You Go,” “Play a Hank Jr. Song,” and their mutually favorite song to perform, “Lately,” which the audience might get to hear next month at Five Points Music Sanctuary.

The focus of their shows, they say, is making sure the crowd has a good time.

“We realize that everybody works hard and during the week, they have things they have to get done and so when it’s a chance to go out and have fun we want to make sure that they’ve had the most fun they’ve had all week,” says Crawford.

Crawford and Power will be in Roanoke at 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Saturday, December 23.

The show starts at 7:30 pm. Click here to buy tickets.

