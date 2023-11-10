Humble Hustle Company needs more coats for youth Winter Coat Drive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local non-profit organization is making sure kids are extra bundled up during the winter.

The Humble Hustle Company is having its 8th Winter Coat drive for kids in the Roanoke community.

“We technically just placed drop-off locations throughout the city of Roanoke. For local community members and organizations to support youth in our community,” said the Executive Assistant for Humble Hustle, Myleah Akers.

She said this coat drive provides kids with brand new coats.

“Instead of getting those hand-me-downs, instead of getting thrifted items on coats that may have holes in them, coats that may not be as clean. These coats here can last the students as long as they stay fit in them, right because our kids are growing like weeds nowadays,” joked Akers.

The coat drive began in 2015, when the organization started. Akers said for the past eight years, they have given out over 2,000 coats.

“Last year we did about Bell Academy and Fallon Park. This year, we are doing Round Hill. We’re still supposed to be giving out over 300 coats this year,” stated Akers.

She says the smiles and joy on the parents and kids faces keeps them motivated.

“They just vocalize how they like pop in their brand new tag and how the coat is so nice and you know they were comparing their coats to each other,” boasted Akers.

Currently, the organization has collected 201 coats and needs more.

“We still have 100-plus codes to go. And so that’s why we do that last-minute push to the community of like, hey, this is where we are, and we need to meet this goal,” said Akers.

There are multiple drop-off points in the Roanoke Community to donate. Click here, to donate.

They plan to give the coats to kids at Round Hill Elementary Friday, November 16.

