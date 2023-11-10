Patrick County fire spans 1,150 acres; 50% contained

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A wildfire in Patrick County spanning nearly 1,150 acres in the Ravens Den, Tuggles Gap, and Blue Ridge Parkway area of Woolwine has been 50% contained, according to the Patrick County Administrator.

The county says emergency crews are working to create containment lines to protect lives, properties, and structures in the affected area.

A county-wide burn ban is still in effect and will remain in effect until further notice.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency on Monday specifically addressing the Tuggles Gap fire and others in the state. The declaration allows the state to move resources to assist all areas of concern.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.