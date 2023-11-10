Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Patrick County fire spans 1,150 acres; 50% contained

Wildfire in Floyd and Patrick Counties.
Wildfire in Floyd and Patrick Counties.(Tuggle's Gap Roadside Inn)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A wildfire in Patrick County spanning nearly 1,150 acres in the Ravens Den, Tuggles Gap, and Blue Ridge Parkway area of Woolwine has been 50% contained, according to the Patrick County Administrator.

The county says emergency crews are working to create containment lines to protect lives, properties, and structures in the affected area.

A county-wide burn ban is still in effect and will remain in effect until further notice.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency on Monday specifically addressing the Tuggles Gap fire and others in the state. The declaration allows the state to move resources to assist all areas of concern.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday
17-year-old Serenity Hawley.
Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work
We'll see scattered light rain showers move through the area.
Finally some rain! Unfortunately the showers don’t last long
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
(Source: Gray News)
State Police looking into Wythe County death

Latest News

Full Forecast: Showers taper off by Friday evening; turning cool
Suspect questioned for shooting in Covington
Officer-Involved Shooting in Lynchburg
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigated in Lynchburg
FloydFest24
Twelve bands added to FloydFest lineup