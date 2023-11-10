Salem VA Suicide Prevention Team supports local veterans

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The veterans in Southwest Virginia have shown their commitment to our country and now programs are committed to helping those former service members have access to the care they need.

That includes attention to their mental health in the hopes of fighting suicide statistics - with the CDC reporting an average of 17 veteran deaths to suicide every single day.

Michael Gartland is the suicide prevention coordinator at the Salem VA Health Care System. He joined Here @ Home to explain more about the veterans most at risk and the resources available.

Many people think about veteran suicide with young men and women who recently returned home from combat, and while those rates are high another group at risk are veterans 55 and older, Gartland said.

He explained there can be life changes that happen during that age range and many times veterans have committed their life to service and do not want to feel like a burden to others.

In order to help those in need Gartland reminded people about the Veteran Crisis Line which is when you dial 988 + Option #1. That line will help veterans in an immediate crisis and then connect them with local resources at places like the Salem VA.s

There is also a text line at 838255 and a website.

To learn more about the Suicide Prevention Team or the other resources at the Salem VA, Gartland can be reached at Michael.Gartland@VA.gov.

