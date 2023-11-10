Birthdays
Twelve bands added to FloydFest lineup

By Justin Geary
Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Twelve bands have been added to the 2024 FloydFest lineup.

The event will be held at its new venue at FestivalPark.

The following bands have been added to the 2024 lineup:

  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
  • Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  • The Nude Party
  • Eggy
  • Neighbor
  • Hogslop String Band
  • The Commonheart
  • Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels
  • Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers
  • Empire Strikes Bass
  • The Tree of Forgiveness Band - A John Prine Tribute

The festival will be from July 24-28. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

