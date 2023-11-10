Twelve bands added to FloydFest lineup

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Twelve bands have been added to the 2024 FloydFest lineup.

The event will be held at its new venue at FestivalPark.

The following bands have been added to the 2024 lineup:

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers

Jupiter & Okwess

The Nude Party

Eggy

Neighbor

Hogslop String Band

The Commonheart

Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels

Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Empire Strikes Bass

The Tree of Forgiveness Band - A John Prine Tribute

The festival will be from July 24-28. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

