Veteran shares healing power of equine therapy

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Finding ways to heal veterans is a goal for many organizations, but there’s a unique program using horses as part of their therapy in Franklin County.

Healing Strides in Boones Mill has been bringing free services to veterans and their families for 16 years.

CEO Carol Young and Veteran Lt. Col. Charlton English joined Here @ Home to explain the unique connection between horses and healing.

English explained how he at first was scared of horses. Since he started his journey with Healing Strides, not only has he built a close relationship the animal, but also the staff and other volunteers.

The organization is always looking for donations or other volunteers to continue their mission, Young said.

You can find more information about their programs on the Healing Strides website or by calling 540-334-5825. The facility is at 675 Naff Road, Boones Mill.

